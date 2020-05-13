FY2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

