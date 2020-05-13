Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 23,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GALT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

