Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $131,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 312,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

