Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%.
GTX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.
