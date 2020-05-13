Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%.

GTX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Garrett Motion news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.