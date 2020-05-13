GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLIBA traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,900. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

