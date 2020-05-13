GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $19,744.94

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. GenesisX has a market cap of $19,744.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,399,472 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

