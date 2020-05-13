GNC (NYSE:GNC) Announces Earnings Results

GNC (NYSE:GNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.50 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Shares of GNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 70,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,081. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.11. GNC has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

GNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

