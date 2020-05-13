Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.