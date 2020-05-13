Great Western Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 4,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,033. The firm has a market cap of $841.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

