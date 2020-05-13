Great Western Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 4,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,033. The firm has a market cap of $841.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.65.
In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
