Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

GREZF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Gree,Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Gree,Inc. Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

