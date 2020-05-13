Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.46.
NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.
In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 78.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 86.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
