Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.46.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 78.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 86.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

