Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,995. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Earnings History for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

