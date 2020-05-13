GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

May 13th, 2020

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $3.25. The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.62. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GreenSky shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,157 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenSky by 281.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

