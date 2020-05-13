Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Issues Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,536. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $176,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

