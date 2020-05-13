Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. 378,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

