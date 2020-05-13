Handshake Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Handshake has a total market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 271,871,184 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

