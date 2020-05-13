Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,276. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.