Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €135.42 ($157.47).

FRA:HNR1 traded down €2.70 ($3.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €136.00 ($158.14). 124,214 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.67. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit