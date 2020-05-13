Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €135.42 ($157.47).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA:HNR1 traded down €2.70 ($3.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €136.00 ($158.14). 124,214 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.67. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.