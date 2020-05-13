HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.13 million.

HCHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 26,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. HC2 has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $142.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCHC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on HC2 from $8.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.