HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts acquired 750 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

