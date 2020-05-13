HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,396,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 336,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

