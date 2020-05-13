Head-To-Head Analysis: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) vs. First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43% First Commonwealth Financial 20.80% 8.46% 1.07%

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCF Financial and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.32 $304.36 million $1.90 12.92 First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 1.87 $105.33 million $1.10 7.10

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TCF Financial and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92 First Commonwealth Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

TCF Financial currently has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 63.61%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCF Financial beats First Commonwealth Financial on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

