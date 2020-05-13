Head to Head Analysis: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and Afya (NYSE:AFYA)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Technical Institute and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Afya 0 1 5 0 2.83

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.01%. Afya has a consensus price target of $28.95, suggesting a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Afya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.64 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -12.63 Afya $182.42 million 10.63 $39.00 million $0.70 30.87

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Technical Institute. Universal Technical Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 5.92% 15.85% 3.11% Afya N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Afya on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

