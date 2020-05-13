Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 1,561,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,701. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,128 over the last three months.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

