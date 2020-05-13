HeartBout Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,635.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $72,715.12 and approximately $7,635.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

