Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HLFFF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Analyst Recommendations for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

