HempCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,223.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $373,130.90 and approximately $1,223.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 228% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032479 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,152.52 or 1.00578833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000563 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00078972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000691 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,501,915 coins and its circulating supply is 256,366,765 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

