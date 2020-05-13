Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.00 ($93.02).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €75.82 ($88.16). 566,849 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.15. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

