Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.00 ($93.02).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.82 ($88.16). 566,849 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

