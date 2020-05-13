Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.00 ($93.02).

FRA HEN3 traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €75.82 ($88.16). The stock had a trading volume of 566,849 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €76.23 and a 200 day moving average of €87.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

