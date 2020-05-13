Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.00 ($93.02).

HEN3 stock traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.82 ($88.16). The company had a trading volume of 566,849 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

