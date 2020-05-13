HENKEL AG & CO/S’s (HENKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 101,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

