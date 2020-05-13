Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 291,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,276,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of $464.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.