High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

