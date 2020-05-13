Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.04.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.97. 2,141,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.