Homeserve’s (HMSVF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $$14.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Homeserve has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

