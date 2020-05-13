Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Cut by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 6,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

