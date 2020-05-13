Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $79,863.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02074710 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00177640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

