Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Shares of HCFT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 2,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,893. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 78,400 shares of company stock worth $110,119 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

