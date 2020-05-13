IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Lowered by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC traded down $10.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

