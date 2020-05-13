IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,272. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

