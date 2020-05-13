Ignition (IC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $91,354.37 and $11.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 228% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032479 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,152.52 or 1.00578833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000563 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00078972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000691 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,304,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,291,237 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.