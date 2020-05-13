Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lessened by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 515,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,732. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.19. 739,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,436. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.68 and its 200-day moving average is $300.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

