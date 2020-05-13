ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.40 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $484,298.20 and approximately $2.40 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000966 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,633,051 coins and its circulating supply is 9,083,551 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

