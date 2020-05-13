Ink Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,950.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Coinrail, LBank and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $22,950.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02077969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00177760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail, Exmo, Exrates, EXX, Gate.io, TOPBTC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

