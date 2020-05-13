Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

ICPT stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 50,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.