International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IFF traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $130.51. 47,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

