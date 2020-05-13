Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Announces Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.

XENT stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.14. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

