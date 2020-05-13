Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 26,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,877. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.