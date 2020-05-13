Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 61.69% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,610. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

